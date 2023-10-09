A man is helping police with their inquiries after reports that two swans were attacked in Peterborough.

Police put images on social media appealing for help to identify a man who had been seen in the area with two women and a child.

Officers said two swans had been 'viciously attacked' on the embankment by the River Nene on Friday.

A man is being interviewed in connection with the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...