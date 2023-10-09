Police quiz man over alleged swan attack on Peterborough riverbank

ANGLIA 091023 swan attack Peterborough blur Peterborough police
Police released pictures of the alleged incident on the river bank in Peterborough. Credit: Peterborough Police

A man is helping police with their inquiries after reports that two swans were attacked in Peterborough.

Police put images on social media appealing for help to identify a man who had been seen in the area with two women and a child.

Officers said two swans had been 'viciously attacked' on the embankment by the River Nene on Friday.

A man is being interviewed in connection with the incident.

