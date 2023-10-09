Fire crews have warned people in a town to keep their doors and windows shut as they fight a blaze nearby.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said a large plume of smoke was drifting towards Brackley as they fight a fire just off the A422 near Farthinghoe.

Police have closed the A422 between Brackley West roundabout and Farthinghoe village and the fire service said the closure was likely to be in place for some time.

They are urging people to avoid the area.

The fire is said to be at Green Acres Farm.

A spokesperson said: "We are also asking people in the area and in and around Brackley to close windows and doors as there is a smoke plume moving towards the town."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...