A council has warned it is receiving an "alarming" number of calls to bedbug infestations following the outbreak in France.

Luton Council warned on its website that it does not have limitless resources to tackle the problem.

The warning came as London mayor Sadiq Khan said there was real concern about The threat of France's bedbug outbreak spreading to London's public transport.

Bedbugs have been reported across France, with many cases in Paris.

Bedbug bites can be raised, itchy and often in a line or grouped together. Credit: NHS

Bedbugs feed on blood by biting people, creating wounds that can be itchy but do not usually cause other health problems.

The insects often live on furniture or bedding and can spread by being on clothes or luggage.

Luton Council said: "This national bedbug problem has not missed Luton. The Pest Control Service is currently receiving an alarming number of bedbug jobs on a weekly basis."

The council said while the bedbug was not known to be a carrier of disease, the council did recognise the pest was an "obnoxious" creature to share a home with.

Luton Town Hall Credit: ITV Anglia

It wants homeowners to be ready to cooperate with council officers who are sent to treat their homes and warned of the scale of the measures needed to tackle an infestation.

It said officers would need:

access to all areas that need treating – all bedrooms and beds and adjacent areas

beds must have been stripped and bedcovers put into sealed bin liners and placed in the bath for storage. Pay attention to the draws often built into divan beds which must also be emptied

all wardrobes, drawers and bookcases to be emptied and contents placed in sealed bin liners and stored in the bath

all furniture to be pulled away from the walls for access to the back of the furniture and skirting

all pictures and posters off the walls and available for inspection.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...