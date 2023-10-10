Part of the A12 in Essex was shut for more than four hours as police dealt with an incident on a bridge at Stanway.

Officers said they were called to the bridge amid concerns for a man shortly after 11.15am.

The road was closed and diversions were put in place while police asked people to avoid the area.

Police said the incident was resolved at 4.50pm and a man was helped to safety.

National Highways East said traffic was beginning to be released from the rear of the queue in both directions.

The closure affected the road between J25 to J28 northbound and J28 to J26 southbound near Colchester.Some drivers reported they had been stuck for more than three hours in the queues and others said Colchester had ground to a standstill.

Police thanked drivers for their " patience and understanding" while they worked to resolve the incident safely.

