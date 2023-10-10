A drug dealer who hid cocaine worth £14,000 in the guttering of his home has been jailed for more than three-and-a-half years.

When police raided Callum Foster's bungalow in Alwalton near Peterborough they surprised the dealer wearing only his pants.

An officer warns him he will be searching him even though he is "not wearing much".

Searches revealed found £6000 in a kitchen cupboard - although only £800 of it turned out to be real, most being counterfeit notes.

Officers discovered cannabis and drugs paraphernalia including small digital scales, clear plastic “deal bags” and remnants of cocaine.

Foster had hidden drugs in the guttering outside his bungalow Credit: Cambs Police

Further searches revealed a clear bag containing more than £14,000 worth of cocaine hidden in the guttering along the side of the house.

Foster, 27, was arrested in April after the search of his home in Royce Road.

Designer clothing, shoes, accessories and watches worth tens of thousands of pounds were found in the house.

Foster appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of criminal property, namely cash.

A bag of cocaine was discovered in the guttering Credit: Cambs Police

A Proceeds of Crime Act Hearing will be held on 25 January next year.

Det Con Suzanne Pickard, who investigated, said: “This was some brilliant pro-active work by our neighbourhood and intelligence departments who carried out the warrant.

"Despite Foster’s best efforts to find a good hiding place for his drugs, a thorough search by the team meant we have been able to secure the necessary evidence, charge and remand him in prison for the next couple of years.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...