An cyclist on an electric bike has suffered life changing injuries in a crash with a car.

Suffolk Police said the man in his 30s was badly injured in the collision with a grey Seat Leon on the B1062 near Beccles yesterday evening.

The crash happened just before 7pm on The Hill in Shipmeadow near the junction with Locks Lane.

Police said the cyclist was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where his condition was described as "stable".

The road was closed following the incident on Monday evening and reopened in the early hours of Tuesday.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision and are also asking any motorists driving in the area at the time with a dashcam to check their footage.

Police would particularly like to speak to the driver of a van that officers believe may have seen the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference: 37/59270/23, via: james.perrier@suffolk.police.uk

