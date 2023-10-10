Suspected arsonists have targeted an events company ahead of one of their biggest shows of the year.

Four tipis belonging to Events Under Canvas were set alight on Sunday evening in a field off the A12 at Capel St Mary near Ipswich.

They had been put up ready for a big event the company is running this weekend to show off their wares to the public.

The tents are thought to have been splashed with petrol before being set on fire.

Owner Jenna Ackerley said the attack was sad and frustrating Credit: Jenna Ackerley

Owner Jenna Ackerley, 43, said her team were upset by the arson attack, which she described as "heartbreaking" but that the event would still go ahead.

She said: "It's really sad and frustrating as it takes a lot of time and effort to build them. It would be even more heartbreaking if it was someone's wedding.

"Luckily we have more tipis in storage so I'm relieved we have time to turn it around before the weekend."

Play Brightcove video

Ms Ackerley said the fire itself was captured on CCTV at the site but whoever started it managed to avoid the cameras.

She said since the attack more CCTV had been installed to cover the whole site.

Ms Ackerley posted on her Facebook page saying: "Come and support us and see how we don’t let senseless criminals get the better of us (thankfully we have spares and a brilliant team)."

It's thought petrol was splashed on the tents before they were set alight Credit: Jenna Ackerley

Events Under Canvas organises weddings and events throughout the region and has just won a local award for Growth Business of the Year.

Ms Ackerley, who has two children aged eight and 10, set the business up a decade ago. Previously, she had been a manager at Ipswich Hospital.

Jenna Ackerley's team are hard at work taking down the burned tents and putting up fresh ones. Credit: Jenna Ackerley

The business provides tents for up to 20 weddings and events a week in summer and usually does 400 across the year.

This weekend's event is also due to be a shopfront for catering companies, drink suppliers and other companies which provide wedding services.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...