Fire crews have warned of the dangers of arson after a fire in a second hand furniture shop threatened nearby flats.

Crews from Essex were called to the blaze in a shop in Clacton High Street at 11.24pm on Sunday night.

They discovered the second-hand furniture shop was completely alight after storage at the back of the building had caught fire.

Watch Manager Simon Tarrant said: “There was a lot of unsafe storage at the back of the building which had caught alight.

“The crews did a great job at extinguishing the fire quickly, as the flames were high and starting to reach neighbouring flats.

“Unfortunately the shop has been left with significant smoke damage. A fire investigation was carried out following the incident and we believe the fire was started deliberately.”

Crews managed to put the fire out within an hour.

Essex Fire warnedDeliberate fires are dangers – they put lives at risk and also tie up our time when we might be needed for a more serious emergency somewhere else.

They said anyone with information should call their anonymous reporting line on 0800 169 5558 or access the FireStopper's website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...