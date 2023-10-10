A video released by Norwich City Football Club to mark Mental Health Day has been widely praised for its portrayal of the issue.

The video was released on the club's social media channels today and has been described as incredibly moving.

It shows two football fans watching games together and packs a powerful and unexpected ending.

Radio 1 presenter Roman Kemp said on X - formerly known as Twitter - it was the best bit of mental health awareness he had ever seen.

Mr Kemp has championed mental health causes since a friend took his own life.

Norwich City posted the clip with the simple message that people should "check in on those around them".

So far the clip has had more than nine million views on X alone and drawn thousands of comments and likes from people all over the world.

Fans said they were proud of the club while others described the video as "superbly done and really hits home", "genius" and "a powerful message".

Others commented that the two minute film had left them in tears after they watched to the end.

The club posted: "At times, it can be obvious when someone is struggling to cope, but sometimes the signs are harder to spot."

They went on to add: "We are not experts, but we want to make a difference in any way that we can."

The video captures the differing moods of the two fans as they watch their team. Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich provide a link to their own mental health resources page in the posts as well as giving out the Samaritans number.

The club said it was proud of the work it was doing for the community.

It adds that globally, over 700,000 people take their own life each year, which is one person every 40 seconds.

"But it doesn't have to be this way. Suicide can be prevented."

Norwich also had the Samaritans as shirt sponsors for their game against Coventry and are auctioning off the match shirts for the charity.

