Officers have arrested a man after two new-build homes were destroyed by fire in what police said was an arson attack.

Detectives launched an investigation into the fire at a building site in St Ives in Cambridgeshire on Friday night.

They said a 47-year-old man from St Ives was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of arson, conspiracy to commit fraud and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has since been bailed to appear at Parkside police station on 6 January.

The force was told of the fire at the development in Houghton Road by the fire service at about 10pm on Friday.

They said the buildings were well alight and had been severely damaged.

Nearby roads were closed due to the thickness of the smoke in the area.

The attack is estimated to have caused hundreds of thousands of pounds of damage Credit: Terry Harris

Detective Inspector Nicola Lamport said: “This fire has caused a considerable amount of damage and while there is no estimate on the cost at this time, two new-build properties have been destroyed, meaning it will likely be hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“There was also inconvenience for local people with the smoke and the resulting road closure.

“We are treating the fire as arson so I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything at all suspicious.”

