Police have charged a man with murder following the fatal stabbing of a 37-year-old man in a quiet village on Monday.

Officers were called just before 9pm on Sunday to reports of a stabbing outside a home in Ipswich Avenue, Sutton, near Woodbridge.

Officers arrived within 15 minutes, followed shortly afterwards by ambulance crews.

An air ambulance also attended, along with a volunteer critical care paramedic from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service, but despite the best efforts of police and medical personnel, the victim – a 37-year-old man - died at the scene.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has concluded that the cause of death was stab wounds to the heart and left lung.

Neighbours on the street described hearing screaming and seeing a man being worked on by paramedics.

The estate is a mixture of civilian and military homes surrounded by Rendlesham Forest and Sutton Heath.

It lies just two miles from the historic Sutton Hoo burial site.

The dead man has yet to be formally identified.

A tent has been put up outside the bungalow where the incident happened. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene at just after 9.15pm on Sunday night and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Jay Cotterill, of Ipswich Avenue in Sutton Heath, has subsequently been charged with murder.

The road was closed off by police Credit: ITV Anglia

He has also been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, in connection with an assault on a woman that is also reported to have occurred during the incident on Sunday night.

Cotterill has been remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses to the incident, including anyone driving along Ipswich Avenue on Sunday night either prior to, or just after 9pm, who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle and may have footage that could be of assistance.

Anyone with information that could assist the inquiry is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101.

