A worker in his 60s has died and another man has been seriously injured after an industrial accident in Milton Keynes.

Witnesses in the area said the workers were believed to have fallen through a roof at a bakery factory opposite Costco in Kingston.

They were reported to be contractors who were removing roof panels at the Lantmannen Unibake building when they fell.

Thames Valley Police confirmed they were called to Maidstone Road at lunchtime on Monday.

The workers are reported to have fallen from the roof of this bakery factory in Milton Keynes Credit: Google Maps

A spokesman said: “Sadly, a 61-year-old man has died. His next of kin have been informed and offered support by officers."

Police said they would be working with the Health and Safety Executive to find out what had happened.

The second man, also in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for further treatment.

The HSE confirmed it was investigating the incident.

