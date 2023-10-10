A mother who was allegedly murdered by her daughter died of stab wounds to the chest, an inquest has heard.

Virginia McCullough, 35, is accused of the murders of her parents John and Lois McCullough in Chelmsford, Essex.

The inquest heard the provisional cause of death for Mrs McCullough, 75, was "stab wounds to the chest", while further investigations were going on into how her husband died.

Inquests into their deaths were opened and adjourned in Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Essex area coroner Michelle Brown said the Lois McCullough died on 15 September at an address in Chelmsford.

She said "human remains believed to be" 74-year-old John McCullough were found at the same location on 16 September.

His provisional cause of death was "pending further investigation", Ms Brown said.

Court artist sketch of Virginia McCullough appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, Essex, charged with the murders of her parents. Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

The coroner said police had gone to the couple's home on 15 September after concerns were raised for their welfare.

She said human remains were discovered following a police investigation.

Ms Brown suspended both inquests "pending the outcome of the police investigation".

Virginia McCullough, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, Essex, is accused of murdering her parents in Chelmsford between August 2018 and September this year.

She has not been asked to enter pleas.

McCullough appeared before Basildon Crown Court last month and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing set for 1 December at Chelmsford Crown Court.

