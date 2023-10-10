A persistent shoplifter with a taste for steak has been banned from local shops after a stealing spree.

Edward Murray, 37, from Stanground, Peterborough, was arrested after stealing 11 sirloin steaks worth nearly £60 from Tesco Express on Whittlesey Road.

As well as the Tesco Express, Murray - who has a large tattoo on his head - has been banned from the following three shops:

- Applegreen Horsey Way Service Station, Whittlesey Road, Stanground, or its grounds

- Morrisons, Bellona Drive, Cardea, or its grounds

- Nisa Local, Southfields Drive, Stanground, or its grounds

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrate’s Court on 5 October and admitted the theft.

He was fined £80, as well as being asked to pay the money back to Tesco.

Murray has been convicted twelve times for 22 separate offences in the last three years, including theft, violence and breaches of public order.

PC Kyle Saunders said: “Previous attempts to divert Murray away from criminality have been tried through the courts, however this has not deterred his behaviour.

“He has been on a destructive crime spree for several years, causing nothing but distress and suffering to businesses and their staff in the Stanground area.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime, and we will look to use every tactic we have at our disposal to stop those who commit these crimes.”

