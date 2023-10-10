Three people have been taken to hospital with critical injuries after a light aircraft crashed at an airfield.

It happened at Langham Airfield, near Blakeney, in north Norfolk, just after 3.40pm on Tuesday.

Three people who were on board the four-seater light aircraft were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in critical but stable conditions.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services are currently on scene at an incident at Langham airfield.

"The three people who were on board the plane have been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. They are in a critical but stable condition.

"Officers remain on scene and a cordon is in place.

"The Air Accident Investigation Branch have been informed."

Three fire crews and a water carrier were sent to the scene, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

