The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore admitted her family kept profits from three books he had written - reported by The Sun to be £800,000.

Hannah Ingram-Moore told TalkTV’s Piers Morgan that her father wanted them to get the profits from book sales.

She said: “These were my father’s books, and it was honestly such a joy for him to write them, but they were his books.

“He had an agent and they worked on that deal, and his wishes were that that money would sit in Club Nook, and in the end…”

Mr Morgan asked “for you to keep?” and she replied “yes”.

The family said there was no suggestion that anyone buying the books thought they were donating to charity.

Sir Tom - who died in February 2021 - became a famous charity fundraiser during the first national Covid lockdown.

He raised £38 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April 2020.

The books were sold by Club Nook Ltd — a firm separate to the Captain Tom Foundation charity, The Sun reported.

In a clip released ahead of the interview, Ms Ingram-Moore said the family had received death threats.

She said: “There is a forum… they were all discussing how they were going to come and kill us all.”

Ms Ingram-Moore also told TalkTV she was paid £18,000 for attending the Virgin Media O2 Captain Tom Foundation Connector Awards in 2021 — when already being paid as chief executive of the body.

The money was paid to her family firm, Maytrix Group, and she banked £16,000, donating £2,000 to the Captain Tom Foundation, The Sun reported.

The Charity Commission launched an inquiry into the foundation in June last year, after concerns about the charity’s management.

It had already opened a case into the charity shortly after the 100-year-old died in 2021.

The watchdog’s intervention into the foundation had a “massive adverse impact” on fundraising, the charity’s accounts published last month stated.

The foundation’s accounts show that for the nine months from August 2021 to April 2022, Ms Ingram-Moore, received a gross salary of £63,750 in her role as interim chief executive officer.

The Charity Commission had consented to an annual salary of £85,000.

She also received £7,602 in expense payments for travel and administration between June 2021 and November 2022.

This summer, the foundation stopped taking money from donors after planning chiefs at Central Bedfordshire Council ordered that an unauthorised spa pool block at Ms Ingram-Moore’s home should be demolished.

Charity Commission has been approached for comment.

