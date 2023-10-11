Four firefighters and one member of the airport staff have been taken to hospital following the huge fire at Luton Airport.

All flights have been suspended until at least lunchtime on Wednesday after fire tore through the car park on Tuesday evening.

The East of England Ambulance Service described the incident as critical but said it had now been stood down.

It posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Critical incident now stood down, but we remain on-scene to support fire & rescue colleagues. 4 firefighters and 1 member of airport staff taken to Luton & Dunstable Hospital. 1 other patient discharged at-scene.”

The service had earlier posted: “#EEAST is attending a critical incident at the fire at #LutonAirport. Ambulances are on-scene and more resources, including Hazardous Area Response Team are en route. One member the public and 6 firefighters affected by smoke inhalation.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the car park at Luton Airport had “suffered a significant structural collapse”.

It added: “We have 15 fire appliances, and three specialist aerial appliances from across the county and surrounding counties in attendance and this has been declared a major incident by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“One half of the structure is fully involved in fire and the building has suffered a significant structural collapse. Fire crews are working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings and vehicles on air side of the airport.

“Police and ambulance are in attendance. Local residents are advised to close windows and doors and avoid the area."

