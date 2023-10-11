Pictures have revealed the devastating aftermath of a fire which destroyed hundreds of cars at an airport multi-storey car park.

The major blaze broke out at Luton Airport's Terminal Car Park 2 on Tuesday evening, with an estimated 140 flights cancelled and 25,000 passengers facing disruption.

The fire was put out by Wednesday morning, but the airport remains shut until 3pm and "smouldering remains" of hundreds of cars are visible at the car park, which partially collapsed from the fire.

Here is how the night of devastation unfolded at the Bedfordshire airport.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call about a car fire on level three of the car park at 8.47pm on Tuesday.

Fifteen fire appliances and more than 100 firefighters were deployed, as social media users posted dramatic videos of the fire ripping through the building.

The fire at Luton Airport's multi-storey car park. Credit: Twitter/@Soriyn23

The fire in Luton Airport’s new multi-storey car park Credit: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue/PA

Hundreds of firefighters were sent to the fire at the car park. Credit: Russell Taylor/Facebook

After tackling the fire throughout the night, the fire service said at 9am that its crews were “monitoring the smouldering remains”.

Pictures showed the burnt out shells of hundreds of cars, as the full devastation of the fire was revealed.

Luton Airport was closed after the fire Credit: Sam Russell/PA

The remains of the cars at Luton Airport. Credit: PA

The car park partially collapsed during the fire. Credit: PA

The fire has destroyed a significant number of cars in the £20m car park. Credit: PA

An early investigation has revealed the fire started as a result of a diesel car. Credit: PA

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's chief shut down online speculation that the fire started from an electric car, as well as revealing the building did not have a sprinkler system.

Four firefighters and a member of airport staff were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, while another firefighter was treated at the scene.

