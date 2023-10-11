Play Brightcove video

Drone pictures show the debris left in the wake of Tuesday's crash.

A rescuer has described how he pulled three people from the wreckage of a small aircraft that crashed into trees as it tried to take off.

Family members watched on as the plane containing two men and a woman flipped over as it attempted to take off on a remote air strip on the north Norfolk coast at about 3.40pm on Tuesday afternoon.

They had earlier flown in from their home in Nottingham to have lunch with their family, ITV News Anglia has been told.

They were pulled from the wreckage at Langham Airfield by the airfield manager, who called the emergency services.

Drone images filmed on Wednesday show debris from the plane in dense woodland which has been taped off with a police cordon.

Eyewitness Henry Labouchere helped pull the three victims from the crash wreckage. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Henry Labouchere, who oversees the running of the airfield and was first on the scene, told ITV News Anglia: "I pulled the poor souls out of the aircraft.

"It had crashed 10ft away from where I was standing."

The three were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where they are in a serious but stable condition.

The crash happened less than a mile from Langham Dome, which was used in the Second World War to train anti-aircraft gunners.

The crash site remains cordoned off and inspectors from the Air Accident Investigation Branch are on site.

Three fire crews and a water carrier were sent to the scene, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...