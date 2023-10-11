Hundreds of cars could be damaged after a major fire broke out at a new multi-storey airport car park.

The blaze broke out overnight at Luton Airport's Car Park two, causing "significant structural collapse".

Luton Airport has said flights will be suspended until at least 3pm on Wednesday 11th October.

Emergency services remain on the scene as four firefighters and one member of airport staff have been taken to hospital.

All flights have been suspended until at least 3pm on Wednesday after fire tore through the car park on Tuesday evening.

The East of England Ambulance Service described the incident as critical but said it had now been stood down.

It posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Critical incident now stood down, but we remain on-scene to support fire & rescue colleagues. 4 firefighters and 1 member of airport staff taken to Luton & Dunstable Hospital. 1 other patient discharged at-scene.”

The car park is a five minute walk from the terminal, and can hold as many as 1200 vehicles, but it is not clear whether it was full at the time of the fire.

Luton Airport said: “We have now taken the decision to suspend all flights until 3pm on Wednesday 11th October."

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said: It added: “We have 15 fire appliances, and three specialist aerial appliances from across the county and surrounding counties in attendance and this has been declared a major incident by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“One half of the structure is fully involved in fire and the building has suffered a significant structural collapse. Fire crews are working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent buildings and vehicles on air side of the airport.

“Police and ambulance are in attendance. Local residents are advised to close windows and doors and avoid the area."

