Holidaymakers from Luton Airport say they are anxiously checking social media pictures to find out if their car was destroyed in the devastating car park fire.

The huge blaze tore through the multi-storey on Tuesday night, with the airport shut while over 100 firefighters put the fire out.

Hundreds of cars are estimated to have been destroyed, as the car park "partially collapsed".

A temporary ramp is being set up for rescue attempts of cars unaffected by the fire, while holidaymakers who left their cars at the airport anxiously await news.

Brett Roberts, from Worcestershire, is on holiday in Iceland until Friday and said there was "a lot of stress" over his vehicle parked in the affected multi-storey.

Describing the moment he found out about the fire, the 27-year-old said: "It was a gut drop feeling. It really worried us.

"The car’s so important in our day to day lives.

"We’ve spent 12-ish hours on Twitter to check pictures to see if the fire’s got to where our car’s parked.

"There's lots of anxiety to figure out if it is or isn’t safe."

Mr Roberts said his "worst case scenario" is getting a payout through his insurance and having to buy a new car.

Fire chiefs said an early investigation had revealed the car park did not have a sprinkler system and that the fire was caused by a diesel car.

Flights from the airport resumed at 3pm on Wednesday and a spokesman said on Thursday it was now fully operational.

