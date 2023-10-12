RAF fighter jets have escorted an aircraft from Kenya into Stansted Airport after a security alert.

A Kenya Airways Boeing 787 was diverted into London Stansted at just before 3.45pm, the airport confirmed.

A spokesman said the plane - which was en route from Nairobi to London Heathrow - landed safely and was escorted to a remote stand.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing bomb disposal teams arrive at the airport.

Essex Police are also on the scene and a spokesperson said: "We are currently attending an incident at Stansted Airport.

"A flight travelling from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted to Stansted this afternoon."

A Stansted spokesman said the airport was open and flights were operating as normal.

This is a developing story which will be updated.

