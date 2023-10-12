A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with terrorism and firearm offences.

Alfie Douglas Coleman, of Great Notley, Essex, was charged on Wednesday as part of an investigation relating to “extreme right-wing terrorism”, Scotland Yard said.

He is charged with single counts of preparation of terrorism, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, as well as 10 offences of possession of terrorist material, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Coleman appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday and was remanded in custody during the brief hearing.

He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 27 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...