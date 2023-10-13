An investigation into illegal hare coursing has been launched after nine dead animals were found dumped by the side of a road in Essex.

The dead hares were discovered just off London Road in Rayleigh in September.

The RSPCA believe the hares may have been killed by dogs for sport and is appealing for information.

RSPCA Inspector Keith Hogben said: “It is really sad what has happened to these hares and I fear they could be the victims of coursing in the area.

“It is thought they were left at the side of a small new road just off London Road at some point overnight on 20th September into September 21st.

“Hare coursing is horrific in terms of animal welfare and involves dogs being set upon hares as a so-called ‘sport’.

“The RSPCA firmly believes that the cruel practice of chasing and killing live animals with dogs is a barbaric and outdated pastime and has no place in modern Britain.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01156892.

