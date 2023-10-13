Police are hunting a pet thief after a tortoise called Fred was stolen from a back garden.

Fred, who is about 43 years old, was taken from a home on Seago Street in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Police believe he was stolen sometime in the last two weeks - between 30 September and 11 October.

The tortoise is described as being the size of a bowler hat with paint splashes on his shell.

Witnesses or anybody with information are being asked to contact Suffolk Police.

