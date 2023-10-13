A man due to be extradited to the US has been bailed following his arrest in connection with an alleged rape in Essex as inquiries continue, said police.

Nicholas Rossi, 36, was arrested on Wednesday by Essex Police after a report of a non-recent rape was made to the force in April 2022.

He faced an extradition hearing in Scotland earlier this year, and last month the Scottish Government signed an order giving permission for him to be extradited to the US to face charges there.

Essex Police said Rossi would be on bail until 3 January 3 while inquiries continued.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Essex Police officers investigating a non-recent allegation of rape arrested and questioned a 36-year-old man.

“The report was made to us in April 2022.

“Since the report was made, we have been in consistent contact with all appropriate authorities in order to interview a suspect who has been subject to separate ongoing legal proceedings.

“On Wednesday, a 36-year-old man was arrested and interviewed.

“He has been released on bail until 3 January, 2024 while our inquiries continue.”

