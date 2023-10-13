A mother has won a court ruling for "life-sustaining" treatment for her son, who has severe learning disabilities and “end stage” kidney disease.

Doctors said Jordan Tooke, who lives in Norwich, would need to be sedated in order to be given dialysis three times a week – and argued that such moves would be too big a burden and were not in his best interests.

His family disagreed and a judge in the Court of Protection has decided that dialysis should be provided.

Lawyer Liz Davis, of law firm Irwin Mitchell, said after the ruling: “This is a really emotive case which once again brings the issue of provision of medical treatment to autistic people and people with learning disabilities into the spotlight.

“Understandably all [Mrs Tooke] wants is what any parent would – to be able to provide the best opportunities for their child.”

She said Mr Tooke’s family had tried to reach agreement with hospital bosses and described the issue as “incredibly important and time-critical”.

“Without haemodialysis, it’s expected that Jordan will die in only a few months,” she added.

“Therefore, the court has been asked to make a judgment as to what’s in his best interests.

“The family believe that haemodialysis and searching for a kidney donor is in Jordan’s best interests.”

