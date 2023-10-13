Ram-raiders ripped out a cashpoint after smashing through a store-front in a quiet village with three stolen vehicles.

The thieves struck overnight on Thursday in Bassingbourn in Cambridgeshire.

They left debris strewn across the High Street after using stolen farm equipment to crash through the front of the Spar store.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that they had made off with the cashpoint and its officers had been called at 3.33am.

They said two stolen cars and a stolen telehandler were involved.

Debris was left strewn across the road following the raid. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

At the scene - Ravneet Nandra, ITV News Anglia reporter

A third of the shop front has been smashed, and it looks like they've crashed into the fruit and veg aisle inside.

The rubbish and debris from the crash has spread across one lane of the road.

The road was reopened at around midday, and there continues to be a police presence in the village, as well as a forensics team.

Builders survey the wreckage in Bassingbourn High Street. Credit: ITV News Anglia

