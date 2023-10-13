Play Brightcove video

A grey seal that suffered severe neck injuries from a plastic ring frisbee is making a "remarkable" recovery.

The situation looked bleak for Hades the seal when he was discovered on a Norfolk beach with plastic deeply embedded in his flesh.

Vets at the East Winch Wildlife Centre near King's Lynn feared the exhausted and underweight seal might not survive his injuries.

However, after some intensive treatment, staff at the centre described him as a "fighter", saying he had "come along remarkably considering how horrible his injuries have been".

Hades the seal was found injured on the beach at Horsey near Great Yarmouth. Credit: RSPCA East Winch

In a post on Facebook the centre added: "We really are grateful for all the donations on our just giving page to go towards his care, it all really helps us!

"We still have a way to go to cover his rehab, so please do keep sharing his posts and our just giving page. He truly is a fighter.

"Remember the reason Hades is with us is due to the impact of flying rings, say NO to the ring! Solid discs are safer."

