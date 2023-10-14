An e-bike rider is fighting for his life after falling on a tow path beside a river.

Hertfordshire Police said the 63-year-old man is thought to have fallen after his bike hit a rock on the riverside path between Stanstead Abbotts and Amwell near Ware.

They said the man, from Chelmsford, had suffered "life-threatening" injuries in the fall on Thursday afternoon between 1.45pm and 2pm.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the ambulance service and the man was taken to hospital.

PC Carl Fage said: "Our inquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened.

"As part of this, I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or was in the area at the time, to please come forward.

“As this happened on the river tow path, I’d also like to hear from anyone in the boating community who may have information."

If you have any information that may help the investigation, please contact PC Fage via carl.fage@herts.police.uk.

