A woman who repeatedly lied to police about her ex-partner, claiming he threatened to rape her and burn her alive has been jailed after police discovered her web of lies.

On 11 September 2020, Sinead Nelson, 28, also known as Kylie Howard, made a report to Northamptonshire Police alleging her ex-partner had contacted her via Snapchat and threatened to rape and kill her, as well as threatening her children.

Two months later she made a second complaint, claiming once again he had threatened to kill her by burning her alive.

As a result her ex-partner was arrested, with Nelson rehoused as an emergency case and given a new phone.

Police soon discovered her accounts didn't hold up – including that the photo of her home that she claimed to have been sent by the man had actually been lifted from the property website Zoopla.

It also emerged Nelson, who had previously lived in London, had made two complaints about her ex to the Metropolitan Police in 2020.

She claimed she had been assaulted, raped and received malicious communications via Snapchat and email. When police looked at her phone they discovered it had been put through a factory reset, and an examination revealed she had sent the threatening messages to herself.

Nelson, of Victoria Street, Irthlingborough, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and was jailed for 37 months at Northampton Crown Court.

Det Con Eleanor Hudson said: “Over five months in 2020, Sinead Nelson put her former partner through hell by claiming to be a victim of sexual violence, abuse and threats at his hands, when in fact she had been creating false accounts using his name and hacking into his email to send herself abusive and threatening messages.

“These included shocking threats of violent rape, serious assault, arson and child destruction, and also appeared to indicate stalking as well.

“However it didn’t take long for us to find evidence to prove this man could not have been responsible for the things she claimed, and her lies about him began to unravel – but not before he had been put through the distressing experience of being arrested and questioned on four separate occasions.

“In his victim statement, the man detailed the horrendous impact this has all had on him, including considerable emotional distress about what he had been accused of, the loss of friendships and family support as a result, having to leave his home, and losing his job – all against the backdrop of Covid, which further exacerbated his isolation.

“He told us that Nelson had threatened to destroy his life, and in his view, she succeeded.

"I very much hope that now she has admitted her guilt and has been given a prison sentence, he is able to continue moving towards a more positive future."

