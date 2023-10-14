Luton Airport has received more than 16,000 customer queries following a devastating fire at one of its car parks earlier this week.

The huge blaze tore through the multi-storey on Tuesday night, with up to 1,500 vehicles thought to be affected.

Drivers with vehicles still inside the structure said on Friday they had been offered “no help” as it cannot currently be accessed safely.

The blaze caused the car park to partially collapse, with the debris of some cars piled up within its blackened storeys.

The blaze taking hold of the terminal car park Credit: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue/PA

A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: “Since Tuesday night’s incident, together with Apcoa Parking we have responded to almost 16,500 customer queries.

“Dealing with such a large volume of questions has naturally taken longer than we would have liked.

“Although we don’t have all the answers at this stage, we are working hard to provide more details as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson also said the Motor Insurers’ Bureau will be coordinating claims with all insurers, and that staff were on hand to assist those arriving at the airport.

Apcoa Parking said in a statement on Friday the fire had caused “extensive damage”, but it could not confirm the condition of any particular vehicle.

The airport’s Dart rail transit system, which opened earlier this year, also remains closed.

