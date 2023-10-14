A man launched a "violent and cruel" attack on his own mother outside her home - punching and stamping on her repeatedly, and slamming her head into the ground.

Kieren Latore, 22, who has been jailed, began verbally abusing his mother while they were in a car, being driven from Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, to their home in Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire.

Latore, who was sitting behind his mother, told her she was a failure and when his mother's friend, who was driving, tried to intervene he yelled at him to "crash the car".

He then threw his arm around his mother's throat and squeezed her shoulder blade.

In an attempt to avoid a crash, the driver swerved at the last moment. It prompted Latore to calm down and he switched to being pleasant for the rest of the journey, said police.

But once they arrived home in Drovers Place, Huntingdon, Latore became verbally abusive after his mother could not get inside.

He then announced he was going to hit her and threw her to ground while pressing on her throat.

He punched her in the face several times and stamped on her chest and legs repeatedly, before the friend eventually managed to stop Latore.

Latore fled, but police found him a few hours later in Godmanchester.

His mother was found at another property, curled up in a ball, with multiple cuts and bruises.

The whole episode happened on the night of 16 July.

Latore admitted causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and drug offences, and was this week sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Investigating officer Det Con Kieran Wickens said: “This was violent and cruel behaviour against his own mother, and no one should be put through such a terrifying ordeal.

“Domestic abuse is never acceptable, there is no excuse, and we will not tolerate it.”

