A thief who rammed a stolen Peugeot into a police car during a bid to evade arrest has been jailed and banned from a city centre for three years.

Sean Hogg, 42, crashed the stolen car into bollards in Colchester and then head-on into the police vehicle as he tried to escape through the streets.

Police said it was lucky no-one was seriously injured during the episode earlier this year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard he stole the blue 208 from a drive in Stanway, Colchester, on the night of January 5.

When police tracked it down to Claudius Road the next day and approached the car, Hogg reversed away from them straight into a bollard.

The Peugeot was then driven at the police car, causing extensive damage, before Hogg drove off, smashing into another bollard in Bourne Road.

The officers gave chase in a passing taxi before catching Hogg as he tried to flee the scene of the crash on foot.

Sean Hogg has been jailed and issued with a ban from Colchester city centre for three years. Credit: Essex Police

Sgt Sonia Mirrington-French said: “Shaun Hogg is a very dangerous man, and this incident shows exactly that.

"He had no regard for the members of the public or police officers whom he was putting at risk through his driving.

“Thankfully, there were no serious injuries reported as a result of his actions, but that is very much more through luck than anything else.“

Police at the scene of the crash in Colchester Credit: Essex Police

Hogg admitted nine offences including making threats to kill, handling stolen goods, failing to stop and aggravated vehicle taking.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years and given a criminal behaviour order banning him from Colchester city centre for three years.

