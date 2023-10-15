Luton Airport has said it is “unlikely that any vehicles will be salvageable” following the massive fire in its multi-storey car park.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has received a report about the blaze on level three of the airport’s Terminal Car Park on Tuesday.

Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said up to 1,500 vehicles were inside the car park at the time of the fire.

In a statement, the airport said it is was thought none of the vehicles in the car park could be saved but that this was "still in the process of being assessed”.

The airport said it had provided the Motor Insurers’ Bureau with the registration details of 1,405 vehicles and, along with its parking provider APCOA, it had responded to almost 16,500 customer queries since the fire.

The fire in Luton Airport’s new multi-storey car park Credit: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue/PA

An airport spokesperson said it recognised it has been an “extremely distressing” time for those affected and was working with the Association of British Insurers to establish the possibility of safely retrieving any personal items from the vehicles.

The airport said emergency services have handed back control of the site and it is working to make it safe.

A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: “We would like to thank our customers for their ongoing patience and understanding while we work through the many complexities following this incident.“

The airport said: “Dealing with such a large volume of inquiries, while an investigation is ongoing, has naturally extended our response times.

“Our team have been tirelessly working around the clock to keep customers informed of developments."

“Regrettably, it is unlikely that any vehicles in the car park will be salvageable.

“However, this is still in the process of being assessed.”

The airport said it was working with the Association of British Insurers on behalf of the many insurance companies to work out whether personal possessions can be safely retrieved from the cars.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know