A former midwife who has just celebrated her 102nd birthday puts her long life down to never sitting down and always eating healthily.

Kate Roberts, from Hopton-on-Sea in Norfolk, marked her birthday on Saturday with a huge party at her care home after the community rallied round to send her hundreds of cards.

The day included a visit from ponies at a local riding school, organised because Mrs Roberts is an animal lover.

She had 368 cards, lots of flowers and several cakes.

Mrs Roberts shows off some moves in the residents' lounge. Credit: Ritson Lodge Care Home

Mrs Roberts told staff at Ritson Lodge Care Home she was overwhelmed by everyone's generosity and kindness and had been made to feel like royalty.

Activities assistant Emma Haire, 35, said Mrs Roberts had been a midwife and a college teacher and that she put her extraordinary good health down to staying active.

"She's never had a job where she sat down, has always been on her feet and eaten healthily. Her son says she's only ever had about two takeaways in her life," she said.

Mrs Roberts with all the cards she has been sent Credit: Ritson Lodge Care Home

Mrs Roberts, a grandmother, remains in excellent physical health and does not suffer from dementia.

She enjoys exercise, can still touch her toes and is often to be found on the floor doing overhead bicycling in the middle of the residents' lounge.

Mrs Haire said: "She joins in with everything and is full of life, really she's amazing and like a breath of fresh air.

"When people come in and we tell them how old she is they say they are sure we've got it wrong and say she must be in her seventies.

"She is so happy - she wakes up and comes downstairs and says hello to everyone."

Mrs Roberts with one of the ponies brought along to mark her 102nd birthday. Credit: Ritson Lodge Care Home

