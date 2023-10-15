The girlfriend of a young father who died on the rugby pitch has launched a GoFundMe page to help support their child.

The Wisbech player was involved in a tackle during the Eastern Counties First Division game against Diss on Saturday afternoon.

In a GoFundMe post, the young player has been named as Arturas Rudys, 27, by his girlfriend Jolita.

In the post she revealed they have a two-year-old child together.

Tributes have already been laid at the pitch. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"We have been together 4 years, also we have a little child...He is only 2 years old" the page says.

"My partner just passed away on the rugby competition in Wisbech.

"It's been very quickly and like in a dream… It's a very, very hard time for us right now.

"I can't give up, I have to live and show the right path to the our child. I have never asked for money yet, but I want to reach out to you and ask for help…. Thank you all!"

The GoFundMe has already attracted thousands of pounds from well-wishers.

Wisbech Rugby club has cancelled all sessions as a mark of respect.

A shirt pinned to a tree at the club bears the tribute: "Arturas our team mate, our brother, our 14 forever."

A shirt pinned to a tree bears a moving tribute to Mr Rudys Credit: ITV News Anglia

David Dobson, secretary at Wisbech Rugby Club, said the club were supporting the player's family and working with the RFU but could not yet officially name the dead player or release their own tribute.

He said: "The club is deeply saddened by the events of yesterday.

"We are grateful for the support of the local community and the wider rugby community and also for the expertise of the emergency services who came to help."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know