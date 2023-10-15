Seven puppies have been rescued by passing builders after they spotted them abandoned on the roadside.

Plasterer Lloyd Winters and his colleague Mike Lee were driving away from one of their company's sites at Littleport near Ely in Cambridgeshire when they saw the pups cowering on a verge.

Boss Dave Silcock said the pair were able to round up the puppies with help from two other men who stopped to help them.

Mr Winters put the litter into a yellow brick sack until Mr Silcock arrived with a dog crate to put them in.

He said: "Our dog had recently passed away so we had one in the shed. I soon grabbed that and a blanket and got straight round to Lloyd."

The builders put the puppies in a yellow sack to keep them safe Credit: Dave Silcock

Mr Silcock said his team searched the verge to make doubly sure they had not missed any animals, then contacted local vets Johnson and Scott at Littleport and took the dogs there to be checked over.

"The vet would not speculate on a breed but seemed to think the pups were six to eight weeks old," he said.

The animals have been taken to the Wood Green Animal centre where they are being cared for and treated until they can be rehomed.

The dogs were put into a cage to keep them safe while the builders took them to a nearby vet Credit: Dave Silcock

Mr Silcock said: "If it wasn’t for Lloyd these poor things would have been left to die in a ditch.

"How the hell can people be so cruel. It disgusts me."

The dogs were put into a crate so they could be taken to the vet. Credit: Dave Silcock

He said his company, based in Ely, were keeping track of the pups' progress and providing updates on their Facebook page.

He posted: "We have fabulous news from Tina at Wood Green, she has emailed us with some amazing on the pups as follows.

"Our dog team have confirmed that they're doing well so far. We have given them their preventative health treatment, they all seem healthy other than their skin.

"They are having medicated baths, behaviourally they are confident, lovely, friendly little ones who will make amazing family pets! We are working on their behaviour assessments and medical assessments being completed."

The puppies were checked over by a local vet Credit: Dave Silcock

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know