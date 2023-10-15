An rugby player has died on the pitch during a club game in Cambridgeshire.

The Wisbech player was involved in a tackle during the Eastern Counties First Division game against Diss on Saturday afternoon.

The game was immediately abandoned.

The incident has triggered an outpouring of grief and support from rugby clubs across the east of England.

Roger Pierson, from the Eastern Counties Rugby Union, said there had been a collision but that no head contact had been involved.

He said two of the Diss players who were medically qualified immediately went to the aid of the injured man but that he died on the pitch.

Mr Pierson described the tackle as a "rugby incident" and said everything was being done to support all the players involved.

"The RFU and the Injured Players' Foundation are already involved and that help will be offered to Wisbech and also to Diss rugby," he said.

A further statement is expected from the Rugby Football Union.

