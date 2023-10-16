A woman has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to a property on Gateley Road in Brisley, on Monday just before 3pm.

The woman was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and her injuries are described as not life threatening.

The dog escaped from the property, but was found shortly afterwards on School Road and destroyed.

The force said officers remained at the scene.

