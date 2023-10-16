Fire crews were called out to rescue the driver of an electric car after it got stuck in rising tidal water.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday at the The Strood, a causeway that links Mersea Island to the rest of Essex and is occasionally covered by the tide.

Crews said they were called at 1.10am on Sunday after the driver became stranded in rising water.

Watch Manager Ian Ryder said: "The car was an electric vehicle and because of this all the systems cut out as the tidal water began to surround it.

"Driving through flood water or tidal water is not worth the risk - it's dangerous for both you and your vehicle."

Firefighters from Colchester, West Mersea and Clacton worked with the water rescue team to help the driver escape from his vehicle by 2am.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know