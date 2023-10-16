Conservative MP Peter Bone should be suspended for six weeks after being found to have committed bullying and sexual misconduct, a panel has recommended.

The punishment for Mr Bone, the member for Wellingborough in Northamptonshire since 2005, has been suggested by Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel.

A report by the watchdog said he “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” in 2012 and 2013.

The group recommended a suspension from the Commons for six weeks, which if approved could see a recall petition triggered.

Five allegations by a Westminster staffer were made in October 2021, having had a complaint to then-prime minister Theresa May in 2017 unresolved, according to the IEP report.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Bone, 70, said: “Today the Independent Expert Panel (IEP) has published a report finding me guilty of misconduct. As I have maintained throughout these proceedings, none of the misconduct allegations against me ever took place. They are false and untrue claims. They are without foundation."

Mr Bone said he believed the panel's process was "flawed". Credit: PA

He said the allegations referred to events more than 10 years ago and were not raised at the time.

He added: “I am not permitted under the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) process to fully respond to the allegations in public. Nor can I detail my views on the huge inconsistencies and lack of evidence in the allegations, or highlight areas that proved the allegations were factually false."

He said he believed the process was "flawed, procedurally unfair and didn’t comply with its own rules and regulations".

"It is my belief that they have operated outside of the powers given to them by Parliament and I am currently discussing with lawyers what action could and should be taken.

His statement concluded: “It has been a great honour and privilege to represent the people of Wellingborough and Rushden for more than 18 years as their Member of Parliament. I will continue to represent them to the best of my ability.”

