A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a woman was left with life-threatening injuries in a collision outside a supermarket.

The female pedestrian was hit by a silver Land Rover Discovery in the Morrisons supermarket car park in Grafton Gate, Milton Keynes, on Monday morning.

She is in a critical condition in the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

An 86-year-old from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the specific drug limit and causing serious injury by careless driving.

Thames Valley Police said the man has been released under investigation.

Sergeant Tyrone Powell said: “This collision occurred in a busy supermarket car park, which had many pedestrians and vehicles within it at the time.

“I would like to thank the members of the public and staff from Morrisons who stopped at the scene to help the injured woman and the elderly driver.

“I am appealing to anybody else who may have witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam footage or any other information which could assist our investigation to please come forward."

Thames Valley Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230465156.

