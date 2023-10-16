Five pets had to be rescued after an electric bike triggered a fire in a home while it was charging.

Fire crews were called to a terrace house in Eastwood, Southend, just after 11am on Sunday morning after the homeowner discovered their e-bike was on fire in an area under the stairs.

When they arrived crews found the blaze was already well developed on the ground floor and beginning to spread upstairs.

They managed to rescue two dogs, two tortoises and a cat from the flames.

The fire was put out within an hour and a half, but the house was left badly damaged by fire, heat and smoke.

Richard Blakebrough, from Leigh Fire Station, said: "Our firefighters did a fantastic job of containing the fire and stopping it spreading any further.

"The fire was caused by the electric bike, which was charging and only a few weeks old.

"Although we don't believe the bike set alight due to mishandling, it's a good reminder to others when charging e-bikes and e-scooters that you do so safely to avoid a risk of a fire starting and putting your family and home at risk.

"Most importantly, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when charging and always unplug your charger when it’s finished charging."

Mr Blakebrough said owners of electric bikes should make sure they were at home while the bikes were charging.

