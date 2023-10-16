A chief constable being investigated over claims he misrepresented his military service has been suspended from duty, as the police watchdog announced it had opened a criminal investigation.

Complaints were first made against Nick Adderley, chief constable of Northamptonshire Police, last month over his decision to wear military medals relating to the Falklands War - at which time he would have been just 15.

Mr Adderley said the medals belonged to his brother and that he had since taken advice about the way in which he should wear them so as not to imply he had earned them himself.

On Monday, the county's police, fire and crime commissioner (PFCC) Stephen Mold said he had suspended the chief constable with immediate effect while the matter was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC also confirmed it was " criminally investigating [Mr Adderley] over allegations that he has potentially misrepresented his military service, both in public and in communications" with the commissioner.

Mr Mold said the suspension was in the public interest and would be kept under review.

Mr Adderley said at the time of the complaint that the medals had been issued to his brothers, who also served in the military.

However, a press release issued by Northamptonshire Police in July said the chief constable had "served in the Royal Navy for 10 years including the Falklands War, before becoming a police officer".

Mr Adderley wore the medals on his left breast, which is usually reserved for medals earned by the wearer. Credit: Police Federation/X

An IOPC spokesman said: "We have advised the Chief Constable in a criminal letter that we are examining possible offences of misconduct in public office and fraud by false representation.

"After reviewing information gathered so far as part of our investigation, we have also served a gross misconduct notice on the Chief Constable for potential breaches of police professional standards relating to honesty and integrity, orders and instructions and conduct."

This does not mean proceedings would necessarily follow, the spokesman added.

“The IOPC will continue to gather and review evidence as the investigation progresses and will interview the chief officer in due course.

"At the end of the investigation, we will decide whether or not to refer a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider any potential offence. We will also decide whether the Chief Constable has any case to answer for disciplinary matters.”

Mr Mold: “Allegations of misconduct must always be fully, independently investigated so that the public have confidence in the integrity of the police service and the processes that independently hold policing to account.

“That independent investigation must now be allowed to take its course and we will not be commenting further on matters related to the investigation.

“My focus will be on ensuring that Northamptonshire receives the best possible policing service and I know that the officers and staff of Northamptonshire Police will continue to focus, as they do every day, on their mission to constantly improve the way they tackle crime, keep people safe and serve the communities and neighbourhoods of this county.”

Stephen Mold has faced questions over his own conduct in recent months, over the appointment of Nicci Marzec, left, to a senior post. Credit: Northamptonshire FRS/ITV News Anglia

Deputy Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet will lead Northamptonshire Police while interim arrangements are made, he added.

Mr Mold has himself been under scrutiny in recent months, after appointing a member of his own team with no firefighting experience to the role of chief fire officer.

Nicci Marzec swiftly stepped down from the role after her friendship with Mr Mold was revealed, and she later quit all roles in his office as well.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know