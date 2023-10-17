A disqualified, tailgating driver who reached more than 120mph on the wrong side of the road, almost causing a crash on the A1, has been jailed.

Jamie Frost, 45, was first seen in his white Range Rover by an off-duty police officer on a dirt road near a building site in Eastrea, near Whittlesey in Cambridgeshire, at about 10.20pm on 26 November, 2022.

During the subsequent police pursuit, Frost almost caused a collision after "dangerously overtaking" a lorry on the A1 before speeding up to 110mph.

He also almost crashed after crossing the narrow River Nene bridge in Wansford, while travelling at 60mph, soon after that.

After being challenged by the off-duty officer, Frost, from Doncaster, South Yorkshire, drove off onto the A605 towards Whittlesey.

The emergency worker alerted on-duty officers and during the chase Frost drove at more than 120mph, tailgated and flashed other motorists.

He was caught and arrested after ending up at a dead end in Hillside Gardens, Wittering, near Peterborough.

The 45-year-old was sent to prison for 17 months after appearing at Huntingdon Law Courts in October 2023 and being found guilty of dangerous driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to take another test, but received no separate penalty for driving with no insurance and licence.

PC Chad Hall, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Jamie Frost showed no regard for other road users by driving in this incredibly dangerous manner so I am glad he has faced justice.

"I would also like to thank my colleague for spotting Frost’s suspicious behaviour in the first place."

