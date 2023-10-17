A violent abuser who harassed his ex-girlfriend and her mother just months after being released from prison is back behind bars.

Daniel Howey, 36, bombarded the woman with abusive messages, including pictures of him standing outside her home.

One of the messages said: “I’m going to jail, you’re going to hospital."

He sent similar messages to the victim’s mother and assaulted one of her friends while trying to find her.

Howey was released at the end of last year following convictions for domestic abuse, for which he was also given a restraining order. However, in June he got back in contact with his victim.

Howey, of Needingworth Road, St Ives, pleaded guilty to harassment, two counts of breaching a restraining order and assault by beating.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday where he was handed two years and one month in prison.

Det Con Lucy Holderness said: “Howey thought he could make his former partner’s life a misery – he was wrong.

“His actions left her incredibly frightened and no one should ever be made to feel that way.

“I hope he now reflects on his behaviour and his victim can feel some measure of comfort and closure. I would like to thank her for her bravery and for supporting us in getting the result she deserves."

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse should contact police or call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know