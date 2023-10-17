Conservative MP Peter Bone has lost the party whip after a panel found he had bullied and committed sexual misconduct against a member of his staff.

A spokeswoman for chief whip Simon Hart confirmed the move on Tuesday, a day after Parliament's Independent Expert Panel published its findings.

It recommended that the Wellingborough MP be suspended from the Commons for six weeks, a move that, if approved, could open the door to a recall petition and potential by-election.

Mr Bone was alleged to have exposed himself to a member of staff along with a series of acts of bullying against a member of his staff more than 10 years ago.

Mr Bone said the allegations were “false and untrue” and “without foundation” as he vowed to continue representing his constituents.

Five allegations were made in October 2021, with the complainant having had a complaint to then-prime minister Theresa May in 2017 unresolved, according to the IEP report.

What are the allegations?

The complaints detailed by the IEP included four allegations of bullying, saying Mr Bone:

– “Verbally belittled, ridiculed, abused and humiliated” his employee;

– “Repeatedly physically struck and threw things” at the victim, including hitting them with his hand or an object;

– Imposed an “unwanted and humiliating ritual” on the employee when the MP was unhappy with their work;

– Ostracised the complainant following an incident on a work trip.

The complainant also alleged that Mr Bone had “repeatedly pressurised” the member of staff to give him a massage in the office and, on a work trip abroad, indecently exposed himself to the complainant in a hotel room.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know