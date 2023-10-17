A woman thought to be the UK's youngest female double murderer has been refused parole.

Lorraine Thorpe, from Ipswich, was 15 when she killed her father and another woman in 2009.

She was jailed alongside Paul Clarke, 41, for the murders of Desmond Thorpe, 43, and Rosalyn Hunt, 41, in Ipswich in August 2009.

The court heard the murders took place over a period of nine days during that month and that the pair had beaten and tortured Ms Hunt, then smothered Mr Thorpe to death.

Lorraine Thorpe was said to find violence "funny and entertaining".

Both Clarke and Thorpe denied the charges and gave no evidence during their trial in 2010.

Speaking after the hearing, police described the killings as brutal and tragic.

During Thorpe's sentencing at the Old Bailey, Mr Justice Saunders said she had been part of a group of heavy drinkers and wanted to impress Clarke.

Clarke, who was sentenced to 27 years, died in HMP Whitemoor after being found unresponsive in his cell in September 2014.

The judge who sentenced Thorpe at Ipswich Crown Court said she had been brought up "with no real understanding of what is right and what is wrong".

She was sentenced to serve a minimum of 14 years and would have been eligible for parole next year.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board refused the release of Lorraine Thorpe following a paper review.

"The panel also refused to recommend a move to open prison."

The Parole Board said its decisions were focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk was manageable in the community.

It said Thorpe would be eligible for a further review in due course. The date of the next review will be set by the Ministry of Justice.

