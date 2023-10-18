A 29-year-old man has been jailed after threatening to share a video of a woman in the shower.

Alaur Rahman used multiple phones to contact and threaten the victim, saying he would release the video, which was taken without her consent, unless she paid him £2,000.

Rahman, of Gifford Road in Bedford, also said he would send people to torture her and her family.

Calls recorded and passed to police showed the victim repeatedly telling Rahman to leave her alone.

Rahman pleaded guilty to offences including blackmail, voyeurism, harassment, and threatening to disclose a private sexual film.

He was jailed for three years and four months.

Dips Wheeler, an investigation officer at Bedfordshire Police, said: “Rahman’s behaviour caused untold distress to the victim in this case, who I cannot praise enough for her bravery in coming forward and putting a stop to his abhorrent behaviour."

She added: “These kinds of perpetrators must be stopped. If something like this is happening to you or someone you know, please report it so we can take action.

“I know coming forward to the police can be hard and feel scary, but we will support you at every stage to get justice and keep you safe.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know